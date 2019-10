Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedule

(@imziishan)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity line

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from al-Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Bismillah, Megna, MK Sons, Firdous, Arzo and Jaranwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Ittehand, Arshad Coop, Five Star Foods, Abdur Rehman Megna, HAR Textile and Rasheed Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, Dijkot Road, Farooq and Salooni Jhal feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Soondh feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Khiddarwala and Ravi feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Tayyabah Town and S-Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khay feeder originating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Bangla feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Saeed Abad, Qudrat Abad, Muneer Abad, Agri University and Rasheed Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Lasani Town and Bahaduray Wala feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, new Dry Port feeder emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Islamia Park and Madani feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Makkoana feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Sufi Di Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ali Pur Bungalow and new Dana Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, new Dawar feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Scarp, Mongi Road and Mochiwala grid station emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Ali Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Raza Abad, Shahbaz Pur and Madina Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Darul Ehsan, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders emanating from 132-KV City grid station, Jhal Khannuana, Jhang Bazaar and Hilal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Kausar Abad, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Bakkar Mandi, Ali Housing, Gulfishan, NIAB-1, Kamal Abad, al-Rehman and Elyas Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station and JWR feeders originating from 132-KV Rafhan Maize grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday (October 31, 2019).