Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Usman Town, Millat Town, Noor Pur and Samana feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Shadman, Susan Road, Mansoorabad and Manzoor Park feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, SOS Village feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Fertilizer feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Barala and new Awagat feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Barana feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, al-Fareed and Bhola Pir feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, PC-II feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Bakkar Mandi, Ali Housing, Gulfishan and NIAB-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Khiddarwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Ali Road feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Sangra feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Kashmir Wood, Jewan Shah, al-Rehman, Paper Mills, Faisalabad Road and Ahmad Enterprises feeders originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Hamza board, Saeed Abad-1, Pensara Road, City, Jhang Roads, Mochiwala, Kathoor, Shah Suwariyya, Dawakhari and Ashraf Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (November 05, 2019).