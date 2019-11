Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from all feeders of 132-KV Sitara Chemical grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while new Iqbal Colony, Sammundri Road, Samanabad, Amin Abad, Four Season, Korian Road, Nawabanwala and Dasoha feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Wednesday (November 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Circular Road, Bismillah Pur, Maqbool Road, Tata Bazaar, Dr Tariq Rasheed and Darul Ehsan feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will reamin suspended from 8:00 a.m.

to 11:00 noon whereas Parco feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Rehmay Shah, Alam Shah and Jungle Sarkar feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Farooq feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Usman Abad, Hindoana, Aasian, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Badshahi Masjid, City, Jhumra Road/Raza, Iqbal Rice Mills, Kot Ahmad Yar/Jhok Malliya, Jani Shah, Shah Burhan, Dawar and Sakhi Abdul Wahhab feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Gatti feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, 240 Mor feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Maddoana feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Ahmad Nagar and Jame Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, People Bhatta feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Barnala feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, City Khurarianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, College Road, Miani and Mazaffar Colony feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gaushala feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Bashir Abad, Scarp, Mongi Road, Shalimar and Mureedwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on November 06.