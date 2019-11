Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ): The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Lathianwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Noor Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Zia Town, Lyallpur Galleria, Mobilink, Syed Colony, Madani, Paradise, Faisal, new Ameen Town, Jhumra Road, Hamdard-1, Raza Town-1 and Malik Pur Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Parco, Scarp-1 and Canal feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, al-Masoom, Muzaffar Colony and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gaushala feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khalid Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Karas Paint, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, 240 Mor feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ahmad Nagar and Jamia Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Ziyarat feeder originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Scarp, Mongi Road, Mochiwala and Shalimar feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (November 13).