Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 )-:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from al-Faisal, Elyas Garden, Roshan Wala, College Road, Chenab Garden, Mujahid Abad, Government General Hospital and Muzaffar Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. while Ejaz Town, Allied Hospital, City, Gulshan Colony, new Civil Line, Raja Chowk and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 10:00 a. m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (November 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kamalia Rural feeder emanating from 132-KV Kamalia grid station, Mongi Road, Bashir Abad and Mureedwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Jani Wala, Noor Pur and Shehzada feeders emanating from 132-KV Toba Tek Singh grid station, Sain Wazir Ali feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Chaudhary Wala and Wapda City feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Khalid feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, City, Kathoor and Saeed Abad-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, al-Fareed and Bhola Pir feeders emanating from 132-kV Thikriwala grid station, Khiddarwala feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Lakkar Mandi feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Jalal Street, Ali Road, Faisal, General Hospital, Khiyaban Garden, new Rehmat Town, City, Agri University, Serena, Rehmat Town, State Life, Rasool Pura, Saeed Abad, Akbar Abad, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II, Model Town, State Bank, Ismaeel Road and Rasheed abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Yasrab, Manzoor Park, Susan Road, Mansoorabad and Shadman feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Samana, Nawaz Town and Noor Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, SOS Village feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Fertilizer feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Barala and new Awagat feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza, Aasiyan, Usman Abad, Muazzam Shah, Badshahi Masjid, City, Hindoana and Chenab Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and ZTM feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on November 19.