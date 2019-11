Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Sangra feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Chaudhary Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Sultani Alasto, Makkoana, Akbar and Lal Kothi feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station and Khalid feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (November 23).