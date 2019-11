Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Khiddarwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

while City, Kathoor and Saeed Abad-1 feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Sangra feeder from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Barana and People Bhatta feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Samana, Usman Town, Noor Pur and Millat Town feeders from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Shadman, Mansoorabad, Susan Road and Manzoor Park feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Garh feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, SOS Village feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Fertilizer and Jail Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Barala and new Awagat feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Jhumra Road/Raza, Aasiyan, Usman Abad, Muazzam Shah, Badshahi Masjid, City, Hindoana and Chenab Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Model Town feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m.

to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday (November 26, 2019).