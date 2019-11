Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown schedule for November 26, 27, 29

(@imziishan)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance on November 26, 27 and 29

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance on November 26, 27 and 29.

According to schedule issued by the XEN SS&T, FESCO Sargodha, the electric supply would be suspended on November 26 from 132 grid station Bharana for 11KV feeders Bharana, Mangoana, Tathi Bala Raja and Panjaywali from 9am to 12pm and 11kv feeder Norang, Silanwali, Shaheen abad, People Bhutt from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The electric supply would be also disconnected on Nov 27 from 132 grid station Sargodha city for 11kv feeders including Hayderabad, Muqam e Hayat, Karkhana bazaar, Downstream, Suleman pura, Katchehri bazaar, Hilal e Ahmar, Remont Depot, Eid Gah, Charnali, Madina colony, Circuit house, Tariqabad, PAF, Shaheen park, Army rural, Patha mandi road, DHQ Silki branch, Urban area, Istaqlalabad, Fatima Jinah Colony and Water supply road from 9am to 3 pm.

The electricity would be suspended on Nov 29 from 132 kv grid Shapur for 11kv feeders including Chal Muhammad Khan, Shahpur, Chack Subhana from 9am to 1 pm.