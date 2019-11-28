Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from People's Colony No.2, Zulfiqar Colony, Momin Abad, Kareem Town, Hilal Road, WASA and Gol Karyana feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

while Chenab Steel, Bhaiwala, 500-KV Gatti, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Fabrics feeders originating from 132-kV Nishatabad grid station, Karas Paint, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing and Gulfishan feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Chishtia Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Malari, Shalimar and Pensara Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday (November 29).