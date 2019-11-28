UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:56 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from People's Colony No.2, Zulfiqar Colony, Momin Abad, Kareem Town, Hilal Road, WASA and Gol Karyana feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

while Chenab Steel, Bhaiwala, 500-KV Gatti, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Fabrics feeders originating from 132-kV Nishatabad grid station, Karas Paint, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing and Gulfishan feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Chishtia Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Malari, Shalimar and Pensara Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday (November 29).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jhang Gojra Ghazi November From FESCO Housing

Recent Stories

SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billio ..

8 minutes ago

India continues to divert attention from HR violat ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking serious measures for improvement of en ..

4 minutes ago

Road Map on CSTO Peacekeepers' Engagement in UN Ac ..

5 minutes ago

North Korea fires two 'unidentified projectiles': ..

5 minutes ago

Benin orders EU envoy out for 'subversive' activit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.