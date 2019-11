Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Bashir Abad, City, Gulberg, Shah Sawariya, Ashraf Colony, Railway Colony, Mongi Road and Mureedwala Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Sangra feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, SOS Village, Ashraf Abad, Wapda academy, Chenab Engineering, Bagay Wala, Gatti and Umar Garden feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Marzi Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura and Faiz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Sultan Alasto, Makkoana, Akbar and Lal Kothi feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (November 30).