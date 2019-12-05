Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown schedule

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued electricity shutdown schedule for Friday

According to the schedule, electricity will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm from FDA city feeder emanating from 132KV Chiniot grid station, WASA-II feeder emanating from 132KV Kamalpur grid station, Liaqatabad, Lakarr Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Ali Housing and Gulifshan feeders emanating from 132KV Jhang road grid station.

Power will remain suspended from 9:30am to 1:30pm from Alam Shah feeder emanating from 132KV Tandlianwala grid station and Kot Fazal feeder emanating from 132KV Garrh Fateh Shah grid station.