Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Farooq Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon while Jhumra Road/Raza, Jhang Road and Faisalabad Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bukharian feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, People Bhatta feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Railway Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Punj Pulli Road feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, SOS Village feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sitiana Village feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Barnala feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, CTM, Sargodha Spinning and BL Industrial feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Marafco, Best Export and new Madina Town feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station, all feeders of 132-KV MTM and JK Tech grid stations, VAC-1, Garment City, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global, Dry Port, Chawla, Bhamni Wala and Sumera Fabrics feeders emanating from 132-KV VAC grid station, Tata Bazaar, Gaushala and Bismillah Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Noor Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awwal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahud Din, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallarwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Farooq and Garh feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. 1:30 p.m. whereas Barkat Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid staton will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on December 18.