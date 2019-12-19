UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:47 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Faisalabad Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ahmad Enterprises, Jewan Shah, al-Rehman Paper Mills and Kashmir Wood feeders originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Karas, Paint, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Gol Karyana feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Liaqat Abad, Lakkar Mandi, Sheikh Colony, Bakkar Mandi, Ali Housing, Afghan Abad and Gulfishan feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Gohar International and Pensara Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. while Tahir Rafiq, Sarfraz, Abdullah Fabrics, WASA-II, Tayyab Textile, Ariyan Industry and al-Murtaza feeders originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will observe shutdown from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Similarly, electricity supply from MSC Textile, Phalahi Wala, MKB, 5-Star food, Ittehad, new Interloop and Interloop-5 feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will also remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on December 20.

