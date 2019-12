Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown schedule

(@imziishan)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company, power supply from Muzaffar Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will reamin suspended from 8:30am to 4:30pm while ZTM, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Sandal, Noorwalay, Sadaqat Kamal, VAC and Scarp-1 feeders originating from 132-KV chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00am to 2:00pm on Thursday.

Similarly, electricity supply from new Madina Town feeder emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Ejaz Town, Taj Colony, General Hospital, Punj Pulli Road, Raja Chowk, new Rehmat Town and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Dijkot City feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, new Amin Town, Jhumra Road and Malik Pur Road feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station, Noor Shaheed, Ahmad Nagar and Riaz Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Amin Pur City, new Langrana and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Jhang Bazaar, Railway Road and Hilal Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, al-Bahadur feeder emanating from 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Gulberg, Kausar Abad and islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Gulbehar Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah and Bungalow feeders emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Mureedwala feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Raza Abad, Khurdpur, Langrana, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Subhan Abad, Kashmir Road, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad, Amin Pur, Madina Abad and Marzi Pura feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Rehmat Abad, Ghazi Abad, Chenab Fabrics, 500-KV Gatti and Ashraf Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, new Dry Port feeder emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Mughal Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Mansoorabad, Haq Baho and Yasrab feeders emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Fakhar Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Jaranwala Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Lundianwala feeder originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Jassoana Bungalow and Maddoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Dijkot Road, Salooni Jhal and Jalal Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Phalahi Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak No.

103-RB grid station, Mangoana, Bukharian and Ahmad Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Sohail Abad, Nisar Colony, Ahmad Nagar and M. Ali Street feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Railway Road feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Mahi Chowk and Jungle Sarkar feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Thikriwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Jhumra City, Canal and Parco feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Karas Paint, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.