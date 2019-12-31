UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:37 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mujahid Abad feeder from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sir Syed Town feeder from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Langar Makhdoom feeder from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Jhang Road, Chenab Nagar and Hindoana feeders from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. while Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad, Chenab Fabrics and 500-KV Gatti feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (January 01).

Similarly, electricity supply from Muzaffar Shaheed feeder from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on January 01, 2020.

