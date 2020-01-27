UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Barnala, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Darul Ehsan, Zeeshan Textile, Sultan Nagar, Scarp-1, Scarp-2, Parco, Canal, Sandal, Kamal and Noor Waly feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m. while all feeders of 132-KV Chiniot Road, Agri University and Small Industrial Estate grid stations will also observe 15-20 megawatt load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday (January 28).

Similarly, 40 megawatt electricity supply will remain suspended from all feeders of 132-KV Kamal Pur, Lalian, Chenab Nagar, Barana, Chiniot Industrial, Kurana Hill, Sargodha-II and Chak No.126-SB grid stations from 8:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m on January 28.

