Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues power shutdown schedule

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance from March 11 to Mar, 24 from 9am to 1pm.

According to schedule issued by the XEN Operation FESCO 1st division, the electric supply would be suspended for necessary repair and maintenance from different 132 grid stations and 11KV feeders in various areas of Sargodha.

The electric supply would be disconnected on March 11from 132 Kirana grid station and 11kv feeders including 49-tail, Charnali, and Hyderabad feeders while 132 KV grid station Luddaywala and 11kv grid station Luddaywala.

The electricity would also be suspended from 11KV feeders including 132 grid station Sargodha city and 132 KV grid station of 126 SB and Walayat Shah feeder on March 24 from 9am to 1pm.