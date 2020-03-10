Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Nishat Mill-1 and Manzoor Park feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., while Bhai Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday (March 11).

Similarly, electricity supply from Dawakhari feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Lahore Road and Jani Shah feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Amin Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, al-Murtaza feeder originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Bukharian feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Canal feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sammundri feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Gatti feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, KTM-1 feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station and Atomic Energy feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m., whereas new Chenab Nagar, Mulsim Colony and College Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 10, 2020.