Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issues shutdown plan

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines on March 27

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines on March 27.

According to the schedule issued here Thursday, electricity will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm from Sadhar feeder emanating from 132kV Jhang Road grid station, Thikriwala and new Fruit Market emanating from 132kV Thikriwala grid station, Sajjad State and New Dry Port emanating from 132kV Millat Road grid station, Pencerah Road feeder emanating from 132KV Gojra grid station.

Electricity will remain suspended from 9am to 11am from Dhandra feeder emanating from 66kV Bahal grid station, from 10am to 12pm from Faisal/SKP Road feeder emanating from 132kV steam power grid station, SOS village, Manawala, Bagewala and Umar Garden feeders emanating from 132kV Nishatabat grid station, from 8:30am to 1:30pm from Makooana, Gulab, Sultani, Eden Valley, S-II, Lal Kothi, Jarranwala road, Borstal jail, Qararwala, and Akbar feeders emanating from 132kv Skarp colony grid station, from 9am to 3 pm from Beeranwala and Lahore feeders emanating from 132kv Chiniot grid station, Hassan spinning-I, Arzoo, Jarranwala road, Bismillah Megna, Saboana, MK Sons, Hassan spinning-II, New M Sons, Chaudriwala, Interloop, UET, Farooq spinning, and Lathianwala feeders emanating from 132kv Khurrianwala grid station, from new Chenab Nagar, Muslim Colony, College road emanating from 132KV Chenab Nagar grid station, from 9am to 2:30 pm from Qadirabad, Kashmir road, Marzipura, and GM Abad feeders emanating from 132kv NArrwala road grid station, from canal, Sandal, Skarp-I, and Darul Ihsan feeders emanating from 132kv Chak Jhumra grid station, from canal road feeder emanating from 132kv Jarranwala grid station.