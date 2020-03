Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ): The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued here on Monday by the company, power supply from Bukharian and new Ahmad Nagar feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. while new Chenab Nagar, Muslim Colony and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday (March 31).

Similarly, electricity supply from Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.

m. to 3:30 p.m. whereas State Bank, Agri University, City, Iqbal Stadium, Cardiology-II and Sajjad Estate feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Makkoana, Lal Kothi, Akbar and Sultani Alasto feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, City, Paray Wal, Dawakhari and Kathoor feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Jhang Road, Sadhar and Tahir Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sohal, new Sabzi Mandi and Thikriwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on March 31.