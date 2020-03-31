Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from Model City, Mobilink and Best Export feeders emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Madani, KTM and Zia Town feeders originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 3:00 p.m. while Sajjad Estate and new Dry Port feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.