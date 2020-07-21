Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Tahir Rafiq, Sarfraz, Kashmir Wood, Abdullah Fabrics-II and al-Rehman feeders emanating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm while Thathi Bala Raja, Channan Pura and Barana feeders originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Chawla Enterprises feeder emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City, Sabboana, Ahmad Jamal and Nimra feedersoriginating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to11am on July 22.