Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) officers regularized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has regularized the services of its 95 officers serving for the last two and half years.

FESCO spokesman said here that these officers were working in BPS-17 for the last 2.5 years and their serviceswere regularized from the date of their appointment on the basis of good performance.