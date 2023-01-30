UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Power Shutdown Notice

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) issued a power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines, here on Monday

According to schedule, power would remain suspended on February 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

from Bilal, Fawara Chowk, Sir Syed, Ali Housing Society, Muzaffar Shaheed, 466 road and Khidarwala, Mureedwala and Darya Pull, Salooni Jhal, Al-Bahad, Khawaja Habibullah feeders.

The electricity will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from People's Colony No 2, Fawara Chowk, Maqbool Road, and Karim Town feeders.

