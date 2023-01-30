Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) power shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) issued a power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) issued a power shutdown schedule for necessary repair and maintenance of electricity lines, here on Monday.

According to schedule, power would remain suspended on February 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

from Bilal, Fawara Chowk, Sir Syed, Ali Housing Society, Muzaffar Shaheed, 466 road and Khidarwala, Mureedwala and Darya Pull, Salooni Jhal, Al-Bahad, Khawaja Habibullah feeders.

The electricity will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from People's Colony No 2, Fawara Chowk, Maqbool Road, and Karim Town feeders.