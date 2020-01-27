Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) provides electricity to 336 villages

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :-Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) provided electricity to 336 villages with an estimated cost of Rs 360 million in FESCO region.

The facility was provided in districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali during current fiscal year, said Project Director Construction Ejaz Ahmed here Monday.

He said that FESCO was striving hard to improve its distribution system, provision of electricity to new colonies & villages, up-gradation of feeders and grid stations.

FESCO provided electricity to 114 villages in Faisalabad with total cost of Rs.108.233 million, 121 villages in Jhang with cost of Rs.135.057 million, 76 villages in Sargodha with cost of Rs.82.859 million and 25 villages in Mianwali with cost of Rs.34.201 million.