UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Provides Electricity To 336 Villages

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) provides electricity to 336 villages

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) provided electricity to 336 villages with an estimated cost of Rs 360 million in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :-Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) provided electricity to 336 villages with an estimated cost of Rs 360 million in FESCO region.

The facility was provided in districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali during current fiscal year, said Project Director Construction Ejaz Ahmed here Monday.

He said that FESCO was striving hard to improve its distribution system, provision of electricity to new colonies & villages, up-gradation of feeders and grid stations.

FESCO provided electricity to 114 villages in Faisalabad with total cost of Rs.108.233 million, 121 villages in Jhang with cost of Rs.135.057 million, 76 villages in Sargodha with cost of Rs.82.859 million and 25 villages in Mianwali with cost of Rs.34.201 million.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Jhang Sargodha Mianwali (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Mongolia launches campaign to promote domestic pro ..

10 minutes ago

Afghan Interior Ministry Acknowledges Plane Crash ..

10 minutes ago

Agro exports being enhanced to boost sector: Baloc ..

7 minutes ago

Flour sale points increased to 27 in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pa ..

7 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.