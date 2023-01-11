UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Recruitment Test For Grade-17 Posts On Jan 14-15

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) recruitment test for grade-17 posts on Jan 14-15

The written examination of the shortlisted candidates for the recruitment of various posts of Grade 17 in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will be held on January 14-15, 2023 at various test centers established by National Testing Service (NTS) across the country

FESCO spokesman said that the written test for the posts of Assistant Director (Accounts/Finance), Assistant Director (HR/Admin) and Assistant Director (MM/FSM Field Store Manager) will be held on Saturday 14th January in Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Sargodha in which 3104 candidates will participate.

Similarly, written test for the posts of Junior Engineer/SDO (Operation), Junior Engineer/SDO (Civil) and Revenue Officer will be conducted on Sunday, January 15 in Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and Sargodha and 13300 candidates are expected to participate in it.

Various FESCO officers have been assigned special responsibilities to remain present at test centers and monitor all stages of the test, he added.

