Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) regularises 700 employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has regularised service of more than 700 employees.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that the employees submitted their request to Chairman FESCO Board of Directors Malik Tahsin Awan stating they were recruited on temporary basis on employees' son death quota and still not regularised.

On this request, Chairman BOD took immediate notice and directed the legal department & HR committee of the board to review the situation regarding this matter in the board meeting.

Later, the BoD HR committee after its thorough analysis presented the matter to the board with its recommendations.

In the 259/9th meeting of the FESCO Board of Directors, Chairman FESCO (BoDs) Malik Tahsin Awan and other members approved the permanent recruitment of more than 700 employees on the employees' death quota and also issued the executive orders for regularisation of their service.

These employees were recruited from grade-1 to grade-15, he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman FESCO Board Malik Tahsin Awan welcomed regularisation of employees' children and said that FESCO fully recognised the sacrificed of its employees by regularising services of their children in return.

The FESCO Board would also play its active role for welfare of these employees and would not tolerate any negligence in this regar, he added.

The employees thanked the Chairman FESCO BoD Malik Tahseen Awan on his personal efforts for their regularisation and said that they were grateful to him for solving this long-standing problem.

The employees who were regularised included Sub-Engineer (Civil), Data Coder, Assistant, Audit Assistant, Accounts Assistant, Commercial Assistant, Line Superintendents, SSO Second, Test Inspector, Line Superintendent-I, UDC, Gate Clerk, Stock Clerk, Jr. Store Keeper, Lab Assistant, Lorry Driver, Helper, LDC, TCC (Receptionist), Meter Reader, Bill Distributor, ASSA, ALM, Deputy Messenger, Sentry Worker and Finance, spokesman added.