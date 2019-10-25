Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) releases annual maintenance schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released schedule for annual maintenance of electric lines in all its four circles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released schedule for annual maintenance of electric lines in all its four circles.

According to the Fesco spokesperson, necessary guidelines and instructions have been issued to staff concerned for maintenance of 11KV distribution system and grid stations.

The maintenance of transformers, trimming of trees, replacement of wires, testing of circuit breakers at grid stations, cleanliness disks and change of towers will be done.