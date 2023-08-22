Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the plan issued by the company, the power supply from Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port, Samana, Usman Block and Sargodha Cloth Processing feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. while Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, DHQ, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Badshahi Masjid, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Beeranwala, Iqbal Rice Mills, Lahore Road, Abdullah Fiber, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, WASA Express, Faisalabad Road and WASA Tube Well feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Millat Road, Ghausia Abad, Dawood, University Town, Noor Pur, FDA City, Crescent board, Dry Port, Abu Bakar Block, Muslim Town, BL Industrial, Ramdewali and Dawood feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe a shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (August 23).

Similarly, the electricity supply from Roshanwala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Dasoha, Elyas Garden and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on August 23, 2023.