Open Menu

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shutdown

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued a shutdown schedule for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the plan issued by the company, the power supply from Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port, Samana, Usman Block and Sargodha Cloth Processing feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. while Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, DHQ, Aasiyan, Muazzam Shah, Hinduana, Chenab Nagar, Muslim Bazaar, Jhumra Road/Raza, City, Badshahi Masjid, Dawar, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Shah Burhan, Beeranwala, Iqbal Rice Mills, Lahore Road, Abdullah Fiber, Jani Shah, Jhok Millian, Jhang Road, WASA Express, Faisalabad Road and WASA Tube Well feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Millat Road, Ghausia Abad, Dawood, University Town, Noor Pur, FDA City, Crescent board, Dry Port, Abu Bakar Block, Muslim Town, BL Industrial, Ramdewali and Dawood feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe a shutdown from 7 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday (August 23).

Similarly, the electricity supply from Roshanwala, MGM, Chenab Garden, Four Season, Dasoha, Elyas Garden and Miani feeders linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on August 23, 2023.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Road Samana Chiniot Jhang Sargodha Lalian August Mosque Muslim From Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited Colony Textile Mills Limited FESCO P

Recent Stories

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

PFA discards 17,000kg expired frozen products

9 minutes ago
 LESCO Director orders immediate replacement of fau ..

LESCO Director orders immediate replacement of faulty meters

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakh ..

IHC adjourns PTI chairman's appeal against Toshakhana case verdict till Aug 24

15 minutes ago
 DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

DC Swat holds meeting on delimitations

15 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in 2 cases

15 minutes ago
 African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troop ..

African Union suspends Niger over coup as 12 troops die in new attack

15 minutes ago
Prize distribution ceremony held for students

Prize distribution ceremony held for students

30 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police ..

May-9 vandalism: 3 PTI workers remanded in police custody

33 minutes ago
 PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situati ..

PDMA Punjab DG visits Atari, reviews flood situation in Sutlej River

33 minutes ago
 GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to wel ..

GCAA confirms readiness of UAE’s airports to welcome COP28 guests

52 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered ..

Condolence Reference: Mama Salam Baloch remembered for his struggles

33 minutes ago
 Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

Sami vows to step up CPEC projects' momentum

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan