Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion work of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion work of electricity lines.

FESCO said Sturday that the power supply from Chenab Steel, Bhai Wala, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Mughal Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Manzoor Park feeder emanating from 132-KV old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 11am.

The Rafhan Mill feeder originating from 132-KV old Thermal grid station will remain shutdown from 9am to 3pm on Sunday (June 30).

The electricity supply from Canal road and Fateh Abad feeders emanating from 66-KV OTB grid station and Railway road feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 12pm noon on June 30.