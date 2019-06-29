UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shutdown Schedule

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 02:00 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown schedule

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion work of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion work of electricity lines.

FESCO said Sturday that the power supply from Chenab Steel, Bhai Wala, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad and Rehmat Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Mughal Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station and Manzoor Park feeder emanating from 132-KV old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 11am.

The Rafhan Mill feeder originating from 132-KV old Thermal grid station will remain shutdown from 9am to 3pm on Sunday (June 30).

The electricity supply from Canal road and Fateh Abad feeders emanating from 66-KV OTB grid station and Railway road feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 12pm noon on June 30.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Chiniot Ghazi June Sunday From FESCO

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif announces stepping down as PAC chai ..

11 minutes ago

Erdogan Calls for Proper Investigation Into 'Dubio ..

2 minutes ago

WASA directed to complete de-silting within a week ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Touts Five Alternative Strategies for Venezu ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Describes Russia's Attitude Toward LGBT Comm ..

2 minutes ago

2 youth killed in road mishaps in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.