Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Gojra Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday (January 5).