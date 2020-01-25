Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown notice

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansions of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansions of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from new Awagat feeder emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station would remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. while Lal Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Gojra Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station would observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (January 26, 2020).