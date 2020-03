Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from all feeders of 132-KV Flying Cement Factory and Pioneer Cement Factory grid stations will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m.

to 3:30 p.m. while Sultan Nagar feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday (March 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from new Chenab Nagar, Muslim Colony and College Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, new Amin Town, Jhumra Road, Malik Pur and Grand Atrium feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas Hamdard-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.m.

to 2:00 p.m. on March 19.

Meanwhile, power supply from Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Marzi Pura and GM Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Susan Road, Pepsi, Abdullah Pur, Jubilee, Fateh Abad and Yasrab feeders originating from 132-KV OTP grid station and new Madina Town feeder emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m.

to 2:30 p.m. while Rasiyana feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Sharif Abad and 466 Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Gulbehar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Bungalow feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Chiniot Rod feeder originating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Bungalow feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Khiddarwala and Ravi feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Canal Road feeder emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Rehmay Shah, T-wala City and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, new Rehmat Town, Raja Chowk, Gulshan Colony and new Jinnah Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Dijkot City feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sohal feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Barkat Pura, al-Masoom and Niamoana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Tahir Pura, Gulberg and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Raza Abad and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Khiyaban Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Chunni Rehan feeder from 132-KV Lalian grid station, al-Habib, Bachiana, new Dana Abad and Gogera feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Akbar, Sultani Alasto and Kararwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Gulstan and Abdullah Pur feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Lasani Town and Bahaduray Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Sandal and Sargodha Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot road grid station, Ghazi Abad feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Bilal, Kareem Town, Jhang Bazaar and Gol Karyana feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khurarianwala City feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Jhumra City and Scarp-II feeders originating from 132-KV Jhumra grid station, Khannuana feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Jhumra Road, Faisalabad Road and Asiyan feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Gulberg, Toba Road and Mochiwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station and Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. whereas all feeders of 132-KV Jaranwala City, Scarp Colony, Lundianwala and Chak No.103-RB grid stations will observe 25 megawatt load management from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on March 19, 2020.