Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Islamia Park, Haq Baho, Sant Singh Road, Cardiology-1, Civil Line, DHQ and Tariq Abad feeders from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

while Elyas Park, Lakkar Mandi, Sadhar, Data, islam Pura, NIAB-II, Dhandra, Children Hospital, Afghan Abad, Muhammad Pura, Khalid Abad, Liaqat Abad, Jhang Road, Ali Housing, Bakkar Mandi, Sarshmeer, Jinnah, Sabzi Mandi, Attomic Energy, Kamal Abad, Sheikh Colony, Nazim Abad, Kausar Abad, Gardana, Gulberg, Gulfishan, Tahir Pura, PAF, NIAB, Judgewala and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Bhowana, Mangoana, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Jame Abad, Taja Beerwala, Minara, Ahmad Nagar and Bukharian feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Amin Pur, new Langrana, Gatti, Khurdpur, 29 Mor, Chiniot Road and Chiniot Power House feeders originating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m.

on Sunday (March 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rasiyana feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will also remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on March 22, 2020.