Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines on April 6.

According to the schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 8:30am to 1:30pm from Makooana, Lal Kothi, Akbar and sultani Lostiv feeders from 132kv Skarp Colony grid station, from 9am to 2pm from Hassan Spinning-I, Jarranwala Road, Chawla and ZA Corporation feeder from 132kv Khurrianwala grid station, Five star feeder from 132kv Chak No 103 RB feeder, Noor Shaheed feeder from 132kv Lalian grid station, Pathan Kot feeder from 132kv Chenab Nagar grid station, FIEDMC, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical, Kingkong, cars paint, MIJ feeders from 132kv FIEDMC grid station from 9am to 3pm from Skarp-I and Skarp-II feeders from Chak Jhumra grid station and Faisalabad road feeder from 132KV Chiniot grid station.