Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:52 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ): Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Grand Atrium, Amin Town, Model City, Saeed Colony, Mobilink and Best Export feeders from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Gatti feeder from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

on Thursday (April 16).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, ZR Green, Brighto Chemical Limited, King Kong, Karas Paint and MIJ feeders from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station, Sultan Nagar, Darul Ehsan, Scarp-I, Scarp-II and Rasool Pur feeders from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 2:00 p.m. whereas Sajjad Estate and City Housing feeders from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 16.

Meanwhile, power supply from Canal Park feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while new Amin Town, Jhumra Road and Malikpur Road feeders from 132-KV SPS grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday (April 16, 2020).

