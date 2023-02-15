Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts detachment of defaulters' connections

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started detachment of electricity connections of various government departments which were chronic defaulters of the company for Rs.1.8286 billion

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started detachment of electricity connections of various government departments which were chronic defaulters of the company for Rs.1.8286 billion.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that on special directives of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed, FESCO staff launched a vigorous drive against chronic defaulters as final notices were already served to these defaulting institutions for payment of FESCO dues but they did not pay electricity bills.

Giving some details, he said that FESCO First Circle cut off the electricity connections of WASA as it was defaulter of Rs.896 million. Similarly, Rs.4.93 million rupees were due against PHA, Rs.46 million against TMA and Rs.37 million against Borstal Jail.

In FESCO Second Circle, Rs.120 million was due to TMA, Rs.11.6 million to PHA, Rs.418 million to WASA, Rs.0.67 million to Police Gulberg Sub-Division and Rs.31 million to Road and Building Department.

TMA Jhang has liability of Rs.31.89 million, livestock has liability of Rs.5.19 million, District Roads & Building Jhang of Rs.3.20 million, Punjab Forest & Wilde Life Rs.1.83 million, Punjab Irrigation & Power Department Rs.1.56 million, Agriculture District Government Jhang Rs.

1.39 million, Lahore College for Women Rs.0.91 million, NHA Rs.0.70 million, sports & Culture Rs.0.43 million, Land Revenue Estate Rs.0.40 million, Punjab Treasury Rs.0.34 million, District Sports Rs.0.25 million, Revenue District Toba Tek Singh Rs.0.22 million, Social Welfare Toba Tek Singh Rs.0.19 million, Forest Rs.0.16 million, Motorway Police Rs.0.16 million, Punjab Water Management Rs.0.15 million, Income Tax Department Rs.0.12 million, Excise & Taxation Rs.0.12 million, Punjab Highway Rs.0.12 million.

TMA Shahpur Sargodha is defaulter of Rs.1.14 million, Irrigation Bhalwal of Rs.1.87 million, Public Health Office Shahpur of Rs.17.05 million and TMA Bhalwal Rs.3.01 million. Similarly, TMA Mianwali has arrears of Rs.11 million, TMA Essah Khel of Rs.130 million and Punjab Public Health Engineering of Rs.50 million.

Under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad, a special campaign was started to ensure maximum recovery from the defaulters before end of the current fiscal year.

In this connection, the FESCO Chief also appealed to the defaulting government departments to pay their current bills and FESCO dues as soon as possible, otherwise, their all electricity connections would be disconnected without further notice, he added.