Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts SMS service

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) -:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started SMS service to redress electricity related complaints.

FESCO spokesman said Friday that earlier FESCO was resolving consumers complaints through toll free helplines 080066554 and 118. Now the company has started SMS service and the consumers can submit their complaints relating to electricity through SMS on 8118, he added.