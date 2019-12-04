Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) starts installation of transformers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has started the installation of transformers of 25 and 50 KV in order to provide speedy electricity connections to industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that a number commercial, industrial and agriculture connections were delayed due to non-availability of transformers for the last many months. Now the company had repaired the out-of-order transformers in addition to purchasing new ones.

The installations have also been started across the FESCO region and this process would be completed within a couple of weeks after which the electricity connections would be provided to industrial, commercial and agriculture consumers.