UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Suspends Five Officials Over Negligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 03:52 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) suspends five officials over negligence

Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) suspended three Sub-divisional officer,one line superintendent first and a UDC over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) suspended three Sub-divisional officer,one line superintendent first and a UDC over negligence.

According to Fesco spokesperson, Zeeshan Haider SDO Lalian city,Waqas Rasheed SDO Gojra, Muhammad Awais Rasheed SDO new Lahore sub-division Gojra, Suhail Ahmed Leghari, LS first Acting SDO Mankerah sub-division Sakkar and Usama Khan UDC rural sub-division Lalian.

The suspended officers have been directed to report to Additional DG (CM) FESCO headquarter.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Company Gojra Lalian FESCO

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics third-quarter net profit slump ..

6 minutes ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 4th d ..

6 minutes ago

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

30 minutes ago

In Iraq protests, counting the dead is a dangerous ..

2 minutes ago

Migrants on Greek islands 'on edge of catastrophe' ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese hospital suspends staff over JJ Lin medica ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.