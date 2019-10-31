Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) suspends five officials over negligence

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply company (FESCO) suspended three Sub-divisional officer,one line superintendent first and a UDC over negligence.

According to Fesco spokesperson, Zeeshan Haider SDO Lalian city,Waqas Rasheed SDO Gojra, Muhammad Awais Rasheed SDO new Lahore sub-division Gojra, Suhail Ahmed Leghari, LS first Acting SDO Mankerah sub-division Sakkar and Usama Khan UDC rural sub-division Lalian.

The suspended officers have been directed to report to Additional DG (CM) FESCO headquarter.