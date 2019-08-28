Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams nabbed 1101 power pilferers

The surveillance teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 1101 power pilferers from Jhang Circle during the last one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The surveillance teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 1101 power pilferers from Jhang Circle during the last one week.

FESCO spokesman said that these pilferers were caught during special checking of electricity supply meters in Jhang, Bhakkar, Darya Khan, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Kamalia and Shorkot.

The electricity supply meters of these pilferers were removed from the sites whereas heavy fine of Rs.29,85,723/- was imposed on them by sending them detection bills of 46,73,934 units, he added.