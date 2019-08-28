UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Teams Nabbed 1101 Power Pilferers

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:20 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams nabbed 1101 power pilferers

The surveillance teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 1101 power pilferers from Jhang Circle during the last one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The surveillance teams of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 1101 power pilferers from Jhang Circle during the last one week.

FESCO spokesman said that these pilferers were caught during special checking of electricity supply meters in Jhang, Bhakkar, Darya Khan, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Kamalia and Shorkot.

The electricity supply meters of these pilferers were removed from the sites whereas heavy fine of Rs.29,85,723/- was imposed on them by sending them detection bills of 46,73,934 units, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Fine Jhang Circle Bhakkar Toba Tek Singh Gojra Darya Khan Kamalia From FESCO

Recent Stories

Toyota, Suzuki forge capital alliance

38 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks close 0.19 pct lower 28 August 20 ..

42 seconds ago

Kiev's Appellate Court Rules to Release Vyshinsky ..

4 minutes ago

US VP,KRG president discuss security in northern ..

4 minutes ago

Second Dead Body Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed B ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$58.98 a barrel ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.