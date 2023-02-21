Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold E-court on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed will hold an E-Court through facebook account of the company on Thursday, Feb 23, 2023.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that the open court would start at 10 a.m.

and FESCO chief would listen to the electricity related complaints till 12 p.m.

The electricity consumers belonging to 8 districts of FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar could contact FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKatchery/ and FESCO Chief Executive Officer would issue on-the-spot orders for redressing consumers' complaints, he added.