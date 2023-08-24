Open Menu

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) To Hold E-court On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed will hold an E-Court (Open Court) on facebook here on Monday (August 28, 2023)

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that the open court would start at 10 a.m.

and electricity related complaints would be listened till 12 p.m.

The electricity consumers belonging to FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Chiniot, Bhakkar and Toba Tek Singh districts could contact the FESCO Chief through facebook page www.facebook.com/FESCOEKathery/ and the FESCO Chief would issue on-spot orders for redressal of consumers' complaints, he added.

