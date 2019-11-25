Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to cut connections of defaulters

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will cut electricity connections of its chronic defaulters.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that FESCO was providing excellent service by ensuring uninterrupted power supply to its consumers in addition to resolve electricity related complaints on urgent basis.

Therefore, the higher authorities of the company have decided to launch a vigorous campaign against all chronic defaulters and cut their electricity connections without any discrimination.

In this connection, the FESCO authority has also issued final notice to district Jail Faisalabad for being default of Rs 396,000.

