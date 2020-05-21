UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) To Ensure Uninterrupted Electricity Supply During Eid Holidays

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during Eid holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to its consumer during Eidul Fitr holidays.

In this regard, duties have been assigned while special operation teams at circle, division and sub-division level have been constituted.

This was stated by FESCO Chief Executive Shafiqul Hassan here on Thursday. He said the provision of best customer services to consumers was Fesco's priority.

He said that complaints about closure of electricity in any area should be redressed on priority basis.

He said that additional transformers and other material had been provided at division level to cope with any emergency situation across the region.

