Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) training course concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Executive Engineer (XEN) Regional Training Center (RTC) Sajjad Haider Awan has said that it is very important to develop the skills of employees and improve their performance.

He expressed these views while addressing closing ceremony of promotion class from Assistant Line Man (ALM) to Line Man Second LM-II at RTC Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), here on Tuesday.

He said that FESCO Regional Training Center is organizing various courses to increase the technical abilities of FESCO employees, give them awareness about new technology, adding that departmental promotion of different categories of employees helps learn new trends related to their field and perform their work more efficiently.

He directed that during the training of the line staff, they should inform how to ensure the implementation of the safety policy and how to fully use the safety equipment.

He advised the Assistant Line Men who have successfully completed the training to do their work in the field with full dedication & honestly and immediate redressal of customer complaints should be their top priority as a satisfied customer reflects the good image of the company.

In the promotion training, Ghulam Yasin of First Circle City Samundari Sub-Division and Ali Raza Gujar of Second Circle Chiniot Sub-Division secured the first position.

Later, XEN Regional Training Center and SDO Umar Farooq distributed certificates among the assistant linemen who completed the promotion training.