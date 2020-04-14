UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Upgraded Grid Station In Mianwali

Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:58 AM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has replaced the old Bus Bar of GSC 132 KV Dawood Khel into modern Technology of Twin Bundled Bar in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has replaced the old Bus Bar of GSC 132 KV Dawood Khel into modern Technology of Twin Bundled Bar in Mianwali district.

FESCO authorities said Tuesday that Grid System Construction (GSC) staff FESCO has replaced the old bus bar of 132 KV Dawood Khel grid station Mianwali into modern Technology 132 KV Twin Bundled Bar and made it operative successfully.

On the direction of Chief Executive FESCO Mianwali Shakiq ul Hassan all the old and archaic equipment, wires and transformers are being upgraded and replaced for making sure the uninterrupted power supply in summer season and in this connection the GSC Staff was continuously working at development projects of different grid stations.

The installation of new bus bar the efficiency of grid stations will be increase whereas the consumers will also get rid of ups and downs of voltages in summer season and help in the uninterrupted electricity supply, authorities added.

