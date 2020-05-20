Faisalabad Electric Supply Company gives job to 16 children of deceased employees

Chief Engineer (Operation) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Umer Lodhi Wednesday gave away appointment letters to 16 children of deceased employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer (Operation) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Umer Lodhi Wednesday gave away appointment letters to 16 children of deceased employees.

Addressing a ceremony held here at FESCO Headquarters for the purpose, he said that the company had a lot of expectations from the new appointees. He also appreciated efforts of the union for the noble cause.

Regional Chairman Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) Chaudhry Sarfraz Hundal also spoke on the occasion.

Newly appointed employees were Ms Naheed Pervez as Commercial Assistant, Tayyab Saeed, Accounts Assistant, Umer Farooq Meter Reader, Waqas Mehdi ALM, Sajid Imran LS-II, Rana Naveed Ahmed Sanitary Worker, Shahid Bashir Bill Distributor, M Naveed Hayat Commercial Assistant, Munir Aslam Masih Meter Reader, Ali Hassan Sub Engineer Civil, M Shoaib Saeed Stock Clerk, M Owais Shakir Commercial Assistant, Nazir Ahmed Sanitary Worker, Sufyan Ahmed ALM, Abdul Malik Sub Engineer Civil and M Naeem as Meter Reader.