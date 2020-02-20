Faisalabad Electric Supply Company holds safety conference

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) organised a safety conference at WAPDA Engineering Academy, here on Thursday

FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hassan, while addressing the moot, said: "No operating conditions or urgency of service can ever justify endangering the life of anyone." He said that FESCO was spending millions of rupees every year for the purchase of safety gadgets for protection of lives of the field staff. He disclosed that FESCO had issued tenders for purchase of 30 bucket cranes.

The FESCO chief directed the line staff not to work on live lines without safety measures, as it is against the safety policy of the power company.

General Secretary Hydro Union Khurshid Ahmed Khan said that the line staff including all field staff should start their assignments with the holy name of Allah so that they could be saved from any fatal accident.

Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza and Regional Chairman Hydro Union Sarfraz Hundal also spoke at the conference.

A number of Executive Engineers (XENs), Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), Line Superintends (LS) and line staff attended the conference.