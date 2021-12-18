Faisalabad Electric Supply Company installs five new feeders

UrduPoint.com

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) installed five new feeders at the cost of Rs 51.787 million in five circles of the region in November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) installed five new feeders at the cost of Rs 51.787 million in five circles of the region in November.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmed said here Saturday that now FESCO would be able to save 15.392 kilowatt electricity.

He said that construction of new grids and feeders was underway across the region.

He said that Khizra feeder in second circle has been completed at a cost of Rs 9.440 million, Railway road feeder in Jhang circle at a cost of Rs 14.299 million, Jhakra feeder in Sargodha circle with 9.549 million, Shahani feeder in Sargodha circle with Rs 11.474 million and Rekhi feeder in Moosa Khel has been executed with a cost of Rs 7.025 million.

